Local manufacturing sector positioned for growth and resilience in 2026

All eyes will be on manufacturing this year.

This message came from president of the Barbados Manufacturers Association (BMA), Rakeesh Bernard, as the sector prepares for the ‘Know Your Barbados Campaign’ later this year.

He said that history has shown manufacturing to be the backbone of economic stability during times of crisis, and 2026 will be no different.

The BMA president also said that the manufacturing sector is evolving, resilient, and has a strong foundation that positions it as a beacon of strength for the future.