Long-waiting applicants to receive priority for housing
Thousands of Barbadians on the waiting list of the National Housing Corporation are being promised priority as new housing developments come on stream.
Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Christopher Gibbs, says some people have been on the list for as long as two decades, and Cabinet has decided that those who have waited the longest should receive first consideration.
He also admitted that the ministry needs to improve communication with applicants in the existing database.