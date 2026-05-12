Lumber spill causes traffic delays at Hothersal Turning

A freak accident along Hothersal Turning shortly before one this afternoon caused traffic delays.

A load of lumber on a flatbed truck shifted precariously and ended up leaning dangerously, obstructing traffic for some time.

The incident occurred as the truck was manoeuvring around the Clyde Walcott Roundabout.

Motorists were forced to slow down as crews worked to rectify the situation and restore the smooth flow of traffic.

No injuries were reported, but the incident caused temporary disruption for commuters.

Authorities are reminding drivers transporting heavy loads to ensure cargo is properly secured to prevent similar incidents on the nation’s roads.