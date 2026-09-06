Barbados’ most high-profile advocate for people living with lupus has died at the age of 64, after battling the chronic autoimmune disease for 36 years.

Her close friend and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxine McClean, confirmed that Ms Weir passed away Sunday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following a brief period there.

Ms McClean told CBC News that Ms Weir was diagnosed with lupus 36 years ago and played an instrumental role in raising awareness about the disease through the Hope Foundation, which she founded in 1991.

She noted that the foundation was also involved in advocacy for people living with sickle cell anaemia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Ms McClean said the patient advocate also contributed significantly to the work of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a member of its board.

Ms McClean said Ms Weir’s voice and advocacy will be greatly missed.