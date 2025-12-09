Small businesses across Barbados got a major boost this year, thanks to the We Gatherin’ 2025 initiative.

According to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with Responsibility for Culture, Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, one of the biggest successes of the year-long celebration was how it opened doors for entrepreneurs in every parish.

Speaking at the We Gatherin’ Closing Ceremony at Ilaro Court on Saturday, Dr. Munro-Knight said We Gatherin’ was also about making sure they benefited.

And according to the Minister, early indications show that the goal was achieved.

Volunteers were also praised for their dedication throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the Director of the We Gatherin’ Secretariat, Senator John King, signalled that Barbadians were already looking forward to We Gatherin’ 2030.