Major boost to water security in Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority is expected to benefit to the tune of forty million dollars from the South Coast Water Reclamation Project.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced this at the groundbreaking ceremony for the initiative on Thursday evening.

The facility will be one of the most advanced tertiary treatment plants of its type in Barbados and in the region.

The overall objective of the new plant will be to enhance and strengthen Barbados’ water supply resilience and reliability with a focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and food security.

Financing for the BDS$220 million project will be from the Barbados Debt for Climate Swap, through the Global Climate Fund and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Prime Minister Mottley explains how this development will provide additional benefits to the BWA.