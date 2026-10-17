Major changes planned for Barbados’ apprenticeship system

A significant shake-up of Barbados’ apprenticeship system could soon be on the way.

Minister of Technological and Vocational Training Sandra Husbands announced plans for the overhaul during her keynote address at the Barbados Gateway Training Initiative graduation ceremony.

Speaking to a full audience at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, she emphasised the need for the Government and the ministry to adapt to the evolving needs of the modern workforce.