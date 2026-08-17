Major coastal works focusing on shoreline stabilisation and erosion control are set to begin soon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries Santia Bradshaw made the announcement on Monday morning.

She said construction under the Climate Resilient and Sustainable Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme is expected to begin later this year.

Bradshaw says the initiative represents a significant investment in the future of the country’s coastline.

She made the announcement while delivering remarks during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Environmental Internship Programmes.

The Minister noted that the works are not simply construction projects, but a major undertaking to protect the country’s roads and properties.