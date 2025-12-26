Man charged for over $150,000 worth of cannabis

The Barbados Police Service’s Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged 36-year-old Dwayne Jamal Stanford, of Black Rock, St. Michael, for several cannabis-related offences.

The full list of offences committed on December 23, 2025, follows:

●- Possession of Cannabis

●- Trafficking of Cannabis

●- Intent to Supply Cannabis

●- Importation of Cannabis

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 9.60 kilograms, with an estimated street value of one hundred and fifty three thousand, six hundred dollars ($153,600.00 Bds) Barbados currency.

Stanford is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Saturday, December 27, 2025.