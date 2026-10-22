Andrew Elijah Hurdle, 48, of Thicketts Land, St. Philip, has been arrested and formally charged with the possession and trafficking of cannabis, along with the intent to supply cannabis, on October 17, 2026.

The weight of the suspected cannabis is 7 Kgs, with an estimated street value of twenty-eight thousand dollars ($28,000.00 Bds).

Hurdle appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday October 21, 2026.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences and was granted bail in the sum of ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00 Bds). He is scheduled to reappear on Monday, January 11, 2026.