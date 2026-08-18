The Barbados Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department (North) has arrested and formally charged 26-year-old Nicholas Andre McIntosh of Sargeant Street, St John, with the murder of Tameah Ramdass on April 9, 2021.

McIntosh appeared before Magistrate Deborah Beckles in the District “D” Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

He was not allowed to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

McIntosh is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.