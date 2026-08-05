The Barbados Police Service says officers from the Oistins Police Station and the Sex Crimes and Trafficking Unit have arrested and formally charged 21-year-old Shazan Deron Marshall of Parish Land, Christ Church.

Marshall has been charged by the Sex Crimes and Trafficking Unit with the rape of a minor, allegedly committed on 12th May 2026.

He has also been charged by the Oistins Police Station with the murder of Cammeron Ifill, allegedly committed on 13th July 2026.

Marshall is scheduled to appear before the Oistins Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, 5th August 2026.