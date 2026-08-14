The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (North) has arrested and formally charged 30-year-old Randy Phillip Phillips of Reece Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Phillips has been charged with meeting a minor after sexual grooming, in connection with an incident on 21st May 2026.

He has also been charged with sexual intercourse with a minor, in connection with an incident on 10th August 2026 in the Hastings/Worthing area.

Phillips is scheduled to appear before the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 14th August 2026.