Man charged with theft and other offences

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South, Black Rock), along with Oistins and District ‘B’ Police Stations, have arrested and formally charged 25-year-old Nathan Emmanuel Malik Lovell of Inch Marlow, Christ Church.

He has been charged with theft of a motor van on April 21, 2026, involving property valued at 52,000 Barbados dollars; possession of apparatus on April 23; and theft on April 24, involving property valued at 12,340 Barbados dollars.

Lovell also faces charges of theft of use, overtaking improperly, failing to stop after an accident, driving without third-party insurance, and driving without a valid driver’s licence, all allegedly committed on April 25.

He is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 4, 2026.