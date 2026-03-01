Man dies in St. Michael shooting

The Barbados Police Service is investigating a second fatal shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police operations control received a report about 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026, of the body of a male lying at Chapman Cross Street, St. Michael.

Initial investigations have shown that the male was in a bar in the immediate area when he was involved in a verbal altercation with another person. He subsequently left the bar, then gunshots were heard. On the arrival of the police medical assistance was sought, a medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at telephone numbers 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police Station.