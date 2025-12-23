Man dies in stabbing incident

Barbados has recorded a second stabbing death in this week.

The Barbados Police Service reports that a man, who has not been officially identified as yet, died after an altercation in Bush Hall, St.Michael. They note in a press release that they “are conducting investigations into a stabbing which occurred about 7:15 p.m. along Review Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael,” on December 22, 2025.

The police added that “investigations revealed that a male was sitting next to the road when he was approached by several persons, an altercation ensued, and he received a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned, a medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

“Investigations are continuing into the matter.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist us to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the District A Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.”

Police investigating unnatural death of 39-year-old man in Station Hill RELATED STORY

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding an unnatural death that occurred along 3rd Avenue, Station Hill, St. Michael, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. That incident led to the death of 39-year-old Andy Rudolph Arthur of Goddings Road, St. Michael.

Their preliminary investigations revealed that an altercation took place outside a business establishment in the area, during which Arthur sustained injuries and later collapsed. Ambulance personnel responded and examined the man; however, no signs of life were found. A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death.