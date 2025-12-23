Man dies in stabbing incident
Barbados has recorded a second stabbing death in this week.
The Barbados Police Service reports that a man, who has not been officially identified as yet, died after an altercation in Bush Hall, St.Michael. They note in a press release that they “are conducting investigations into a stabbing which occurred about 7:15 p.m. along Review Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael,” on December 22, 2025.
Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding an unnatural death that occurred along 3rd Avenue, Station Hill, St. Michael, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. That incident led to the death of 39-year-old Andy Rudolph Arthur of Goddings Road, St. Michael.
Their preliminary investigations revealed that an altercation took place outside a business establishment in the area, during which Arthur sustained injuries and later collapsed. Ambulance personnel responded and examined the man; however, no signs of life were found. A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death.