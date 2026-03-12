Man facing murder and other charges

The Barbados Police Service, has arrested and formally charged a 24-year-old man with “Murder” and two counts of “Serious Bodily Harm”.

He is Jahmali Jahwaun Irell Greenidge, of Lower Bridge Gap, Cave Hill, St. Michael.

Greenidge is facing charges for the following offences committed on March 1, 2026:

● Murder – Nigel Gibbs

● Serious Bodily Harm – Morgan Nelson

● Serious Bodily Harm – Raymond Lane

Greenidge is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today, Thursday, March 12, 2026.