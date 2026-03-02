Man killed in stabbing incident at Cave Hill

A man was killed in a stabbing incident on Sunday.
According to police, the victim was walking along a track in the area of Lower Bridge Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael, around 3:30 p.m., when he was approached by another man who stabbed him several times.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a person of interest is assisting them with their investigations.
Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station.
The full statement from the police follows.