Man killed in stabbing incident at Cave Hill

A man was killed in a stabbing incident on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was walking along a track in the area of Lower Bridge Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael, around 3:30 p.m., when he was approached by another man who stabbed him several times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a person of interest is assisting them with their investigations.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station.

The full statement from the police follows.



The Police at District A Station are conducting investigations into a stabbing incident which occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday 1st March 2026 at Lower Bridge Gap, Cave Hill, St. Michael.

Initial investigations revealed that a male was walking along a track when he was approached by another male who inflicted a number of stab wounds to his body. Police assistance was sought and on they arrival, they found the lifeless body of a male. Medical assistance was summoned, a medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death. A person of interest who has a psychiatric history is now assisting the police with the investigation.

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the District A Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.