Man remanded for firearm and burglary charges

The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged Turvy Frederick, 28 years, of no fix place of abode for the following offences which occurred on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at Bhamjees Trading:

● Brandishing A Firearm

● Aggravated Burglary

Frederick appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2 today, Monday, February 23, 2026. He was not required to plead to the indictable offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

He is scheduled to reappear on Monday, March 23, 2026.