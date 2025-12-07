Man remanded for firearm and other offences

The Barbados Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department (South) arrested and formally charged a 28-year-old man for several offences.

He is Jarell Stefon Sutherland, of Ellerton, St. George, who police charged for the following offences committed on November 27, 2025:

● Use of Firearm

● Endangering Life – Akeil Jackson

● Endangering Life – Sachin Etwaroo

● Endangering Life – Chad Bynoe

● Endangering Life – Brandon Devonish

● Criminal Damage – Janelle Russell

● Criminal Damage – Patel Puckerin

Sutherland appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Saturday, December 6, 2025. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds). The matter has been transferred to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court for Monday, December 15, 2025.