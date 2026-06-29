Man remanded on firearm and ammunition charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has arrested and formally charged 35-year-old Dario Akeem Ifill of London Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael, with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The offences were allegedly committed on June 25, 2026.

Ifill appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 29, 2026.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

Ifill is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday, July 27, 2026.