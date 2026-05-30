Marine Spatial Plan takes awareness campaign on the road
Officials involved in the Barbados Marine Spatial Plan are seeking to increase public awareness of the project.
As part of that effort, information about the Marine Spatial Plan is now being shared with communities through a newly branded public bus, allowing commuters and residents to learn more about the initiative while travelling across the island.
The outreach campaign is aimed at broadening public understanding and engagement with the project and its objectives.
Rachelle Agard reports.