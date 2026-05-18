Marsha Caddle calls for more opportunities for women

Member of Parliament for St Michael South Central, Marsha Caddle, believes greater focus should be placed on creating opportunities and jobs specifically targeted towards women.

Speaking at the launch of “Art of Her”, Ms Caddle said research has shown that resources invested in women contribute significantly to economic growth and national development.

She noted that empowering women economically can have positive ripple effects across families, communities and wider society.

Ms Caddle added that industries such as hair, makeup and fashion design are among the areas that should receive increased attention in order to create more opportunities for women.

The Member of Parliament also noted that, as Barbados moves to expand its film industry, the beauty sector could play a major role in generating employment for women.