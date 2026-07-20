Memorial parade at sea honours Dr Shelly-Ann Cox

The life and legacy of the late Dr Shelly-Ann Cox were celebrated during a memorial parade at sea themed “Sailing on the Wind of Her Legacy”.

The three-hour tribute began at 4 p.m. on Sunday, bringing together members of Barbados’ maritime community to honour Dr Cox’s outstanding contributions to fisheries, marine conservation and national heritage.

The memorial commenced at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex, with participating vessels travelling to a designated memorial site approximately three nautical miles off Pile Bay.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw, and Minister of Education, Chad Blackman, joined Dr Cox’s family and friends for the solemn occasion.