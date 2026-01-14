King’s Counsel Michael Lashley has confirmed he will be seeking nomination in the City of Bridgetown as the Barbados Labour Party candidate.

In a statement issued today, the former St. Philip North MP confirmed he ended his decades-long membership of the Democratic Labour Party last month.

He says he takes the role of representing people, especially regular citizens like himself, extremely seriously, and will do so with the highest degree of care and attention.

He stresses that parliamentary representation is a privilege, not an entitlement nor a right.

Mr Lashley pledges to bring the highest levels of representation and constituent caretaking to the City of Bridgetown.