Milk production rises as dairy sector benefits from import programme

Milk production is on the rise in Barbados as the dairy industry reaps the benefits of the heifer importation programme.

In December 2024, Barbados imported 180 pregnant cattle from Canada.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul, the decision to import the heifers has already begun to help save the industry.

Mr Paul spoke to CBC News about how the animals have been performing at the Society’s headquarters at Grotto, Beckles Road, St Michael.