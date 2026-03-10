Students from Milton Lynch Primary School marked International Women’s Day with a special presentation to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley this morning.

The excited group gathered at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre to present the country’s leader with a bouquet of handmade flowers.

The students of the island’s only all-boys primary school spent the past week crafting the flowers.

Early Childhood Coordinator, Miranda Fergus, says the exercise was designed to give students an authentic learning experience tied to a real-world event.

She adds that the activity helped the students develop their fine motor skills and included a language component, with students sharing written messages included in the bouquet.

Prime Minister Mottley warmly received the students and thanked them for their thoughtful gift.