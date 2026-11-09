Barbadians have a legal right to access all beaches across the island.

However, Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning Marsha Caddle says various factors may mean that people cannot always access beaches in the same way they did many years ago.

Minister Caddle addressed the issue Sunday morning while delivering remarks at the World Planning Day Church Service, held at the People’s Cathedral.

She says the Planning Department is also paying close attention to unauthorised development.

Minister Caddle adds that, over the coming weeks and months, she will be addressing Barbadians on the orderly development of the country.