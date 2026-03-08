Minister calls for greater sensitisation on gender-based violence

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, says discussions with the Barbados Police Service and studies conducted with the Inter-American Development Bank show there is still a strong need for sensitisation on gender-based violence.

Speaking at a service commemorating International Women’s Day at Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church this morning, Mr Forde said the survey highlights that gender-based violence remains a serious concern.

He added that his ministry has begun placing information in highly visible public spaces to raise awareness and help curb the rise of gender-based violence.

Mr Forde believes public awareness can not only educate people but also help reduce the crime.