A call has been made for the judicial system to move swiftly and fairly to deliver justice to victims of gender-based violence.

The call came from Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde, who says justice is a basic human right.

He made the appeal while addressing the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign in the Lecture Theatre at the Warrens Office Complex.

This year’s campaign began today and will run until December 10, 2026, under the theme “Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity”.

The campaign is supported locally by the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, the Bureau of Gender Affairs, UN Women and civil society partners.

Minister Forde says those who commit acts of violence must be held accountable.

He notes that when perpetrators do not face consequences for their actions, it sends a message that gender-based violence is acceptable.