Minister commends National HIV and AIDS Commission

Minister of Elder Affairs and People Empowerment, Adrian Forde, has commended the National HIV and AIDS Commission for its years of service to the people of Barbados.

Speaking during a church service celebrating the commission’s 25th anniversary, Minister Forde praised the organisation for the tremendous support it has provided to people affected by HIV and AIDS.

He noted that since its establishment, the commission has continued to play an important role not only from a health perspective, but also through emotional, social, economic and community support.

Twenty-five years later, the commission remains committed to empowering and assisting citizens impacted by the disease.

Minister Forde also paid tribute to the workers who interact directly with people affected by HIV and AIDS, noting that their commitment has helped make the lives of many individuals much easier.

He said the compassion and support shown by these workers continue to have a positive impact on individuals and families across Barbados.