Minister encourages public to share information with police

People who want to provide police with information about criminal matters are being assured that they can do so without fear.

Minister Lashley says the recently passed Criminal Proceedings Act is designed to protect individuals who see something and want to report it to authorities, while safeguarding their identity.

He raised the issue with the media on the sidelines of the National Consultation on Victims and Victim Support.

Noting that the anti-gang legislation was passed in the Senate last Friday, Minister Lashley added that Government is moving full steam ahead with its programme to enact laws that will strengthen the criminal justice system.