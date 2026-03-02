Minister Forde announces major accessibility overhaul for public buildings

The public service is in for a major infrastructural redesign.

That’s according to new Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde.

He says he has instructed that a study be undertaken to see how best to retrofit all public buildings, including Parliament, to give those with physical challenges ease of access.

He says the study would include input from the disabled community.

Minister Forde was speaking during a church service at the St Leonard’s Anglican Church yesterday evening, to mark the start of the Month of the Disabled.

The theme for this year is BCD50: Honouring the Struggle, Igniting the Future.

Additionally, Minister Forde says legislation will be coming in the next few months to deal with those in their twilight years.