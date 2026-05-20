Minister highlights importance of service industries

The Barbados Coalition of Service Industries is key to building the economy and driving the country forward.

However, a number of changes need to take place in order for this to be achieved.

That is the view of Minister of Energy, Business Development and Commerce, and Senior Minister coordinating the productive sector, Kerrie Symmonds.

He was delivering remarks at the Fourth Barbados Coalition of Service Industries Council of Leaders meeting.

Rachelle Agard attended and filed this report.