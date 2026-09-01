The Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands, says Barbados must change the way it views technical and vocational education as the country prepares young people for a rapidly changing world of work.

She was speaking at the opening of the first full academic term at the Hope Agricultural Training Institute (HATI) facility for 2026-2027.

Minister Husbands said agriculture is among the areas where technical skills, innovation and technology will be critical to Barbados’ future.

She says students entering the agricultural field are preparing for an industry that goes far beyond traditional farming.