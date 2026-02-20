Minister Jordan calls on Barbadians to be ‘bridge builders’ for social justice

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector Colin Jordan is calling on all Barbadians to be bridge builders.

He made the call as part of his message for World Day of Social Justice 2026 today.

Minister Jordan says this year’s theme, Empowering Inclusion: Bridging Gaps for Social Justice, is a bold declaration of intent, which represents both a policy agenda and a national journey rooted in dignity, equity, and opportunity for all Barbadians.

And he urges all to transform social justice from a noble aspiration into a lived, breathing reality for this generation and those to come.

Additionally, Minister Jordan says that social justice requires that disadvantaged citizens be brought from the margins to the centre of the country’s economic planning.