Minister Lashley calls for focus on community development and crime prevention
Community development and crime prevention were among the major talking points at the Barbados Labour Party’s Christ Church East Annual General Meeting.
Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley says government cannot tackle crime through legislation and policing alone.
He says young people must be at the centre of the effort.
Minister Lashley was the guest speaker at the meeting, held at St. Christopher’s Primary School.