Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley says he is set on creating a modern crime prevention policy.

In a statement, he notes that his job is to work with those charged with criminal reform in this country, up to the change of laws.

Minister Lashley raised concerns on the heels of multiple murders and gunplay on March 9.

Minister Lashley is making it clear that Government will be aggressive in carrying out its duty, with an expectation that the Barbados Police Service will match that aggression.

He stresses that crime is not limited to any particular age group, and says that it would be a serious mistake not to focus on prevention strategies for young people, especially those between the 16 to 25 age bracket.