Minister McConney welcomes removal of taxes on home security systems

Kay McConney, Member of Parliament for St Philip West, has expressed approval of the government’s move to make it easier and more affordable for Barbadians to enhance their personal security.

The Minister of the Public Service and Talent Development announced that all customs duties and VAT will be removed from the purchase and installation of CCTV security systems and alarm systems at residential properties.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn said the measure is designed to help residents and motorists improve safety, while also assisting law enforcement officials with investigations when incidents occur.

Ms McConney added that the initiative is “the right way to go.”