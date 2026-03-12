Minister Nicholls calls for proactive resilience to withstand natural shocks

Resilience is not merely about recovery; it involves proactive adaptation and the development of systems capable of withstanding natural shocks.

This insight was shared by Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, during his address at the Japan-Barbados Business Forum held at the Sandals Barbados Resort today.

To an audience comprising a diverse group of local and Japanese business representatives, Minister Nicholls said both Barbados and Japan have well-established community disaster management systems, which present valuable opportunities for collaboration.

Trevor Thorpe has the story.