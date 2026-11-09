Minister urges greater youth involvement in development

With rights come responsibilities.

This was the message highlighted by Minister of Educational Transformation, Chad Blackman, at the Barbados Youth Development Council’s 57th Annual General Meeting.

The Minister, himself a former president of the Council, lamented that a number of young people are not actively engaged in youth development.

He says many of them have brilliant ideas, and it is important that they recognise the role they can play, along with the responsibilities that come with it.

The Minister also called for a youth-based development movement to provide young people with the institutional support they need to have a stake in their own future.