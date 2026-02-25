A warning is being issued to all parents to take greater responsibility for their young charges.

The caution comes from Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde.

He made the comments following the circulation of a viral video depicting a boy assaulting an elderly man, repeatedly striking him with his hands and a stick.

Minister Forde says the incident has left him feeling sad and distraught. However, he has welcomed the fact that police have launched investigations into the matter, stressing that such behaviour will not become the norm under his watch.

Since then, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting Hal Prescod on February 19 at Horse Hill, St Joseph.

In the two-minute-long video, other voices can be heard encouraging the teenager to continue assaulting the man as vehicles passed by.