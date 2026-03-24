Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister, Kirk Humphrey, says excessive noise in silent zones and dangerous motorcycle behaviour remain ongoing concerns.

He has warned that enforcement action may follow if the situation does not improve.

Mr Humphrey expressed frustration with loud vehicles and reckless motorcyclists disrupting designated silent zones, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He also highlighted dangerous road use by some motorcyclists, including performing wheelies on highways and weaving through traffic, warning that his patience is wearing thin.

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