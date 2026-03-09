Minister of Public and Private Investment, Indar Weir, says these are the most difficult times any government can be asked to serve.

The re-elected Member of Parliament for St Philip South was speaking at a thanksgiving service at Gemwick Nazarene Church Sunday, where he told constituents that their vote signalled confidence and satisfaction in his performance. However, he stressed that the global landscape presents unprecedented challenges for the administration ahead.

Mr Weir noted that while all is not perfect at home, people in other countries are facing far worse situations. He specifically referenced the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Minister Weir acknowledged that the safety and well-being of citizens rely heavily on Government leadership, especially during times of crisis.