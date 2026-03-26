Ministry monitors situation at St Paul’s Primary

The Ministry of Educational Transformation visited St Paul’s Primary School today, where dozens of students were sent home earlier this week with symptoms of gastroenteritis.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Julia Beckles, says the school remains open as the ministry follows guidance from the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George told CBC News that health officials have completed their investigations and are satisfied that the situation is under control at the Brittons Cross Road, St Michael plant.

He confirmed that just over 40 students were sent home earlier this week with symptoms.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer also met with staff at the institution today.

Ms Beckles confirmed that a teacher at the school collapsed and received medical attention today, and that one student also reported feeling unwell.