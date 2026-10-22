The Government is looking to roll out a national non-communicable diseases (NCDs) screening campaign.

This was revealed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Lisa Cummins.

Speaking during the media launch of the Barbados School Nutrition Policy Recognition Awards 2026, she said the initiative, which has been approved by Cabinet, will begin in schools.

According to Minister Cummins, the aim is to help children understand the diseases to which they may be predisposed, enabling them to make better decisions about their health.

Senator Cummins highlighted the impact NCDs have on the healthcare system, stressing the need for early intervention.