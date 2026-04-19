Ministry reinforces National Grooming Policy ahead of new term

On the cusp of the new school term, the Ministry of Education Transformation is taking decisive and proactive steps to ensure full adherence to the National Grooming Policy across all schools.

Meetings were convened with school principals to reinforce the importance of the policy, clarify its provisions, and secure unified support for consistent implementation.

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw emphasised that the policy is not merely about appearance, but also about cultivating values essential to student development.

The ministry is also calling on students and parents to support the policy, encouraging parents and guardians to familiarise themselves with the guidelines available on its website and ensure full compliance.