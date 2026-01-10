An ambitious annual growth target of 20% has been set for Barbados’ agriculture sector this year.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Indar Weir says the Ministry is putting several measures in place to surpass the 10.1% growth recorded by the sector as of the third quarter of 2025.

He told CBC News that plans to achieve the target have already been mapped out and are ready to be executed.

Minister Weir also revealed that the Ministry’s greenhouse project in schools has been progressing well.