Moore urges consumers to reflect on corporate conduct

Barbadians are being encouraged to reflect on how they support companies operating in the region.

General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore, raised concerns about corporate behaviour within regional conglomerates, particularly those impacting local jobs.

She says while settlements may be reached, the treatment of workers should influence public purchasing decisions.

Ms Moore stopped short of calling for a boycott, but says the responsibility lies with consumers to decide what standards they accept.