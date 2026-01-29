The list of Barbadian athletes qualifying for the 2026 CARIFTA Games continues to grow following strong performances over the past weekend.

Aaron Massiah secured qualification in the under-20 boys’ triple jump with a 14.83-metre leap in Indianapolis, while Kadia Rock ran 54.85 seconds to win the under-20 girls’ 400 metres at the Puma New York Invitational.

Zachary Wall clocked 48.10 seconds in the under-20 boys’ 400 metres. Other qualifiers include Rashad Gibson in the 400m hurdles, Amari Browne in the 800 metres, Luke McIntyre in the 5,000 metres, Ashlyn Simmons adding the 800 metres to her 1500 metres qualification, and Kamal Armstrong in the under-17 boys’ shot put.

The athletes were all in action at the January Classic over the weekend.

Let’s take a look at some of the sprint performances.